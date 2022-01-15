Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

