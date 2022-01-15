Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,948,000 after buying an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.