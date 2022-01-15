Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Tesla stock opened at $1,049.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,058.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

