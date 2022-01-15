TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of TFII opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

