The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.83

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.83 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.18). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 14.48 ($0.20), with a volume of 55,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.01 million and a PE ratio of 72.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.83.

About The 600 Group (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

