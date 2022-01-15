The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 905 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

