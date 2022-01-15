The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

