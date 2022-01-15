The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BDVSY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.24. 4,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.25.
About The Bidvest Group
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.