The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDVSY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.24. 4,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

