The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,138,609 shares of company stock worth $238,298,104 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

