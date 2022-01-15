The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 348.1% in December

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 348.1% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FLWPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 66,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,328. Flowr has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Get Flowr alerts:

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.