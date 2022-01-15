The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $299.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.93.
Shares of BNTX opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.88. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.