The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $299.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of BNTX opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.88. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

