The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $40.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

