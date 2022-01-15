The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Down 3.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 1,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

About The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.