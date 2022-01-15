The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

