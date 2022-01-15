The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,199 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $44,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 116.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.