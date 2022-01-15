The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,328 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

