The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

