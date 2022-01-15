The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 730

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.77) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.98) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.94).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 798.20 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555.20 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 802.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 746.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 11.63 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

