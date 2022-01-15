The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

