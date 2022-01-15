The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.