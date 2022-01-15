The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth $159,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.