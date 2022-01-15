The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:SWZ remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
