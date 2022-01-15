The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.83) target price on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.97) to GBX 1,200 ($16.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.97) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,268 ($17.21).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,060 ($14.39) on Tuesday. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918.50 ($12.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.