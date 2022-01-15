Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $15.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 million to $57.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.53 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

