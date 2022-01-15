Thoma Bravo L.P. Takes $621.63 Million Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,090,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,625,000. N-able accounts for about 5.4% of Thoma Bravo L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thoma Bravo L.P. owned about 0.28% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,590,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

