Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

THRN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of THRN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

