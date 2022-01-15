ThreeFold (TFT) Price Reaches $0.0835 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.78 million and $128,876.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00197029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00215427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

