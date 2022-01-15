Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 50,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.

Thryv stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Thryv by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

