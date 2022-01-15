Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Head-To-Head Survey

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thryv and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thryv and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Quotient Technology has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Thryv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thryv and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 1.04 $149.22 million $5.99 5.68 Quotient Technology $445.89 million 1.49 -$65.38 million ($0.69) -10.22

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats Quotient Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.