Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce $165.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $177.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $676.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $742.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $940.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Tilray has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

