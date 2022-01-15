Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Titan Medical from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

