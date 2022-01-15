TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TMC opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 811,895 shares of company stock worth $1,642,700 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

