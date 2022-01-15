TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOMZ. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

