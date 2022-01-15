Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00.

NYSE:DASH opened at $131.53 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

