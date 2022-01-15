Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 35.9% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

