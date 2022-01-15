Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,850 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

