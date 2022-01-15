Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 90,000 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth about $148,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.73 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

