Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,273 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

