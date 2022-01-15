Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,292 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Altice USA stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.