Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 560 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $744.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $794.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

