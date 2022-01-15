Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.59 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Securities lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

