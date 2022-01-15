Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$88.79 and traded as high as C$102.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$102.46, with a volume of 10,785,568 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$186.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

