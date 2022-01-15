Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

