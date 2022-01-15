Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ranpak Call Options (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,221. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

