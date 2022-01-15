TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

