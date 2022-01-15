Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TGAN opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of -3.37.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

