TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

