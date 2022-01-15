Tredje AP fonden Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

