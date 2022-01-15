Tredje AP fonden Invests $2.27 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

