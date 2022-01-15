Tredje AP fonden Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in PACCAR by 17.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

