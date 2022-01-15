Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 359,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,504. Trinseo has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

